WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. (AP) — A Florida lawn worker saved a driver who was having a seizure in his still-moving car, despite the indifference of other bystanders, authorities said.

On Monday, the man — who was identified only as Tony by the Palm Beach Sheriff’s Office — saw the driver was having what appeared to be a serious medical problem.

Tony ran up to the rolling car and “grabbed the fender to try and stop it from rolling down the street further,” sheriff’s officials posted on Facebook. One of the tires ran over Tony’s foot, but he was wearing steel-toe boots.

Finally, the car stopped on a neighbor’s lawn. The car windows were up, the doors were locked and the driver was convulsing, the sheriff’s office said.

Tony screamed for help, but, according to officials, residents of the house where the car had stopped instead yelled back, “Get off our lawn,“ and, “Get the man out of here, have him die somewhere else.”

Fortunately, Tony recognized the man from the neighborhood and ran down the street to his house. He told the man’s wife, who called 911.

“Because of Tony’s actions, we received a call yesterday from the man he helped,” sheriff’s officials said. “The man called us to ask for Tony’s phone number. The man said, ‘I want to talk to Tony. … He saved my life.’”

On Wednesday, the man and his wife met up with Tony and gave him a hug, officials said.