CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — Lawmakers are working to correct legislation intended to honor a fallen U.S. Army captain whose Muslim father spoke out against candidate Donald Trump.

The Daily Progress reports that former Rep. Tom Garrett meant to rename a Charlottesville post office in honor of Army Capt. Humayun Khan, but he says the bill Trump signed into law last month renames a privately owned facility instead.

Garrett says a bill with an amended location passed out of committee, but floor staff mistakenly put the original bill up for a vote.

Miryam Lipper, a spokeswoman for Sen. Tim Kaine, says Congress will consider a change.

The University of Virginia alumnus was awarded a Purple Heart and Bronze Star after his 2004 death in Iraq. His father, Khizr Khan, became well known for his criticism of Trump during the 2016 Democratic National Convention.

___

Information from: The Daily Progress, http://www.dailyprogress.com