NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More than 70 state lawmakers from across the country gathered on the steps of the Tennessee Capitol to call on political leaders to pass gun control reforms in the wake of two mass shootings.

The event was held on Wednesday while thousands of lawmakers, legislative staffers and others are in Nashville this week for the annual National Conference of State Legislatures summit.

The coalition of predominantly Democratic lawmakers said states must take action as quickly as possible to increase public security. The group particularly urged states to adopt “red flag” laws, which range from background checks for nearly all gun sales and allowing courts to restrict firearms access for people perceived as threats.

Republican-controlled legislatures, including Tennessee, have previously been resistant to such proposals.