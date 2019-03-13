WARSAW, Poland (AP) — An opposition lawmaker in Poland is demanding explanations from the parliament speaker about why a right-wing weekly with an anti-Semitic headline was available at the parliament’s hotel.
Michal Kaminski said Wednesday he spotted the “Tylko Polska” paper with a front-page headline reading “How to Recognize a Jew” in the kiosk at the hotel, where lawmakers from outside Warsaw stay during parliamentary sessions, and where many of them dine.
He said it was an “absolute scandal” that such “filthy texts, as if taken from Nazi newspapers” are sold in the Polish parliament.
Kaminski appealed for explanations from Parliament Speaker Marek Kuchcinski, a member of the right-wing ruling Law and Justice party.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Worried travelers seek answers about the 737 MAX 8. Here is what passengers should know.
- DNA testing helps police confirm Ted Bundy killed missing Utah teen
- Passenger missed boarding doomed Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by minutes
- Witness describes death plunge of two Yosemite climbers
- Actress Loughlin surrenders as admissions fallout spreads WATCH
A spokesman for the parliament office, Andrzej Grzegrzolka, said the distributor was responsible for the choice of newspapers, while the newsagents were not employed by the parliament.
He said a court should look into the message propagated by the weekly and decide whether the title should be suspended. Polish law bans hate speech motivated by race or religion.