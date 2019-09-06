ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Three couples planning to get married in Virginia have filed a federal lawsuit challenging a state requirement that they disclose their race on their marriage application.

Lawyer Victor Glasberg says the requirement is a vestige of Virginia’s Jim Crow laws and that Virginia is one of only eight states requiring marriage applicants to disclose their race. He filed the lawsuit Thursday in Alexandria.

According to the lawsuit, one Virginia county provided a list of more than 200 potential races to a couple that questioned the requirement. It included “American,” ”Aryan,” ”Moor” and “Mulatto.”

A spokesman for Virginia Attorney General Mark Herring told the Richmond Times-Dispatch that the office will examine the complaint closely and determine how to proceed.

Glasberg says he does not think Herring should defend the law.