AUBURN HILLS, Mich. (AP) — A large fire outside a plastics manufacturing and supply facility in suburban Detroit is sending clouds of black smoke into the air that are visible from far away.
No injuries have been reported in the fire burning Tuesday at U.S. Farathane in Auburn Hills. There has been no word about a possible cause.
The flames appear to be coming from a fenced-in area outside the company’s building. Broadcasters report workers have been evacuated as a precaution.
A phone call to U.S. Farathane rang unanswered.
