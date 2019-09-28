LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Los Angeles Police Department has launched an investigation after a recruitment ad went up on the right-wing website Breitbart, the Los Angeles Times reports.

The department says such a job listing would conflict with the department’s “core values.”

Police Chief Michel Moore said Saturday on Twitter that the LAPD did not purchase ad space from the site and is trying to determine whether the posting was meant to tarnish the department’s image.

Critics have repeatedly accused Breitbart of running racist and sexist content over the past decade. They cite articles with such headlines as “The Smartest People in the World Are All Men.”

Breitbart spokeswoman Elizabeth Moore issued a statement to the Times saying the company is “one of the most pro-police, pro-law-enforcement news organizations in America.”