The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — An oversight agency says a tentative contract between the Los Angeles Unified School District and its teachers’ union that includes a 6 percent pay hike may not be sustainable.

Citing concerns over the district’s long-term financial outlook, the LA County Office of Education released the analysis Tuesday as the school board was set to vote on whether to ratify the agreement that ended a strike.

The county report says if the district board approves the deal, it should develop a detailed plan that addresses how it will pay for increased salaries while keeping up its minimum financial reserves.

The district didn’t immediately comment on the analysis.

The 30,000 members of United Teachers Los Angeles previously approved the agreement.

