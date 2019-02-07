Share story

By
The Associated Press

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rats are scurrying between floors of Los Angeles’ historic City Hall and possibly bringing in disease-borne fleas with them.

City Council President Herb Wesson is asking city staff to look into removing all of the building’s rugs, where fleas are known to hide, after a person came down with typhus.

Wesson says the woman was bitten by a flea about the same time his staff saw other evidence of fleas and rats.

That prompted him to introduce a motion Wednesday asking city staff to determine how much it would cost to remove all the building’s rugs.

His motion also calls for finding ways to better control the building’s exploding vermin population.

JOHN ROGERS