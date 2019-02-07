LOS ANGELES (AP) — Rats are scurrying between floors of Los Angeles’ historic City Hall and possibly bringing in disease-borne fleas with them.
City Council President Herb Wesson is asking city staff to look into removing all of the building’s rugs, where fleas are known to hide, after a person came down with typhus.
Wesson says the woman was bitten by a flea about the same time his staff saw other evidence of fleas and rats.
That prompted him to introduce a motion Wednesday asking city staff to determine how much it would cost to remove all the building’s rugs.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Runner survives attack by choking mountain lion to death
- AP FACT CHECK: Trump's speech exaggerates border peril WATCH
- Democrats speechless as scandal engulfs Virginia's leaders
- Women in white: Democrats draw contrast at Trump's address VIEW
- In Democratic response, Abrams sharply rebukes Trump WATCH
His motion also calls for finding ways to better control the building’s exploding vermin population.