DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Kuwait’s Interior Ministry says it has detained members of Egypt’s outlawed Muslim Brotherhood group convicted of terrorism crimes.

The statement published Friday on the state-run KUNA news agency did not say how many individuals were detained or if Kuwait planned on extraditing them to Egypt.

It said members of the group had been convicted of terrorism in Egypt with some sentenced to 15 years behind bars. The Interior Ministry statement described them as fugitives who escaped Egypt to Kuwait, where they were arrested and interrogated by Kuwaiti security.

Kuwait, unlike Egypt and Gulf states like Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has not branded the Muslim Brotherhood a terrorist organization.

The group briefly held power in Egypt in 2012 before being ousted and swept up in a security crackdown.