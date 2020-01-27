TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo prosecutors on Monday filed terrorism charges against a local woman for allegedly joining the Islamic State group in Syria.

A statement from the prosecutors’ office said the suspect, only identified as A.A., left Kosovo in November 2015 with her husband and their daughter. They allegedly went to Istanbul, Turkey, and then crossed into Syria to join the Islamic State group.

She was charged with alleged organization and participation in a terror group. If convicted, she faces up to 10 years in prison.

The prosecutors’ office did not clarify where the suspect’s husband and daughter were and how she was repatriated.

In April 2019 a group of 110 Kosovo citizens were repatriated from Syria.

About 30 ethnic Albanians from Kosovo are still believed to be with terror groups in Syria and Iraq.