TIRANA, Albania (AP) — Kosovo’s prime minister has cancelled his participation at a summit of Central European countries following denigrating words from the Czech president against his country.

Prime Minister Ramush Haradinaj said Thursday he told his Czech counterpart Andrej Babis he could not take part at the summit of the Visegrad Group — comprised of Poland, Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Hungary — with Western Balkan countries due to his busy political agenda ahead of Kosovo’s Oct. 6 early general election.

During a visit to Serbia on Wednesday Czech President Milos Zeman suggested that his government should revoke its recognition of Kosovo’s independence from Serbia. Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek promptly dismissed the idea, finding no reason to reconsider the decision.

Kosovo’s 2008 independence is recognized by more than 100 countries but not by Serbia.