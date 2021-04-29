TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Polarizing conservative Kris Kobach has appointed a treasurer for a run for Kansas attorney general, a strong signal that he plans another attempt at a political comeback after losing races for governor and U.S. Senate.

Kobach’s appointment of a treasurer is necessary under Kansas law for him to raise money for a 2022 campaign, and he filed the necessary form electronically with the state ethics commission late Wednesday. He scheduled a 1 p.m. news conference in Wichita to announce his plans.

Kobach is a former Kansas secretary of state who is nationally known for advocating restrictive immigration policies and tough voter identification laws. He also was the first prominent Kansas elected official to endorse President Donald Trump in 2016.

He alienated independent and moderate GOP voters in losing the Kansas governor’s race in 2018 to Democrat Laura Kelly, then lost the GOP primary for the state’s open U.S. Senate seat in 2020.

His appointment of a treasurer came a little more than a month after Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt announced his campaign for the Republican nomination for governor.

Besides his tough state policies against immigration, Kobach also promised while running for governor to shrink state government so that Kansas could return to cutting taxes.