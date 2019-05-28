JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — A white manager of a Mississippi campground has been fired after video showed her holding a gun while telling an African American couple to leave because they did not have a reservation.

Kampgrounds of America spokesman Mike Gast said Tuesday that the unidentified manager had been fired from the KOA in Starkville.

A video posted Sunday to a Facebook page apparently belonging to Macon, Mississippi, resident Jessica Richardson shows a woman in a KOA shirt holding a gun as Richardson and her husband tell her they didn’t know they needed a reservation.

Richardson did not immediately respond to messages an Associated Press reporter left through Facebook and at the nail salon where she works.

Gast says KOA “does not condone the use of a firearm in any manner” on its properties or franchises.