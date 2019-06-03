SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — The powerful younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has appeared in public for the first time in more than 50 days at Pyongyang’s iconic mass games, casting doubts on media speculation that she had been ordered by her brother to lay low over a failed nuclear summit with Washington.

North Korea’s state media on Tuesday showed Kim Yo Jong clapping aside her brother, his wife and other top officials at Pyongyang’s 150,000-seat May Day Stadium where thousands of gymnasts, dancers and flip-card-wielding crowds in the stands worked in precise unison to perform “The Land of the People.”

State media confirmed that North Korean official Kim Yong Chol, who had been reported to be sentenced to hard labor over the collapsed summit, also attended the performance.