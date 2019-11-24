BEIRUT (AP) — A key road has reopened in the Lebanese capital following clashes throughout the night between rival groups.

The confrontations began when protesters blocked the street and were attacked by supporters of the two main Shiite political parties, Hezbollah and Amal. Both sides threw stones at each other for hours as security forces formed a barrier separating them.

Lebanon’s massive protests against corruption and mismanagement by the country’s political elite are now in their second month, but have so far remained largely peaceful.

The confrontations on the Ring Road, which broke out late Sunday and dragged into Monday morning, were some of the worst since the nationwide demonstrations began on Oct. 17.

Iran-backed Hezbollah says the protests are being exploited by foreign powers with an agenda against the group.