NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — A Kenyan court has postponed a ruling on whether to decriminalize same sex relationships.
Justice Chaacha Mwita of the High Court said Friday the ruling will not be made until May 24 because some judges had been busy.
The delay has disappointed several activists who went to the court for the landmark ruling.
“To say we are disappointed would be an understatement,” the National Gay and Lesbian Human Rights Commission, which is among the petitioners in the case said in a tweet.
Activists argue that sections of the code are in breach of the constitution and deny basic rights by criminalizing consensual same-sex relations between adults.