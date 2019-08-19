FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin’s general counsel has told a judge that a legal fight with the lieutenant governor over a staffing dispute is a minor disagreement between friends.

Lt. Gov. Jenean Hampton later told reporters that her friends don’t treat her that way.

Attorneys for Bevin and Hampton were in court Monday for a hearing on her lawsuit seeking to restore her two top staffers to their jobs. Her aides were terminated this year by Bevin’s administration without her consent.

The judge heard about 90 minutes of arguments and then urged the two sides to try to resolve the matter out of court.

Hampton’s lawsuit comes as Bevin faces a tough reelection campaign in November against Democratic Attorney General Andy Beshear. Bevin dropped Hampton from his ticket earlier this year.