LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky man accused by the Singapore government of stealing a database of HIV patients has been jailed in the U.S. on federal charges of illegally possessing Singaporean identification documents.

Mikhy Farrera-Brochez of Winchester was briefly in federal court in Lexington on Wednesday. A federal grand jury will meet to decide if Brochez should be indicted on four U.S. charges related to the possession of the documents.

Last month, Singapore’s health ministry accused Brochez of stealing and leaking a pre-2013 database of 14,200 people who were infected with HIV. The ministry says Brochez worked in Singapore as a lecturer before he was jailed for several drug and fraud-related offenses and deported last year.

Brochez’s attorney, Jay Oakley, said Wednesday that Brochez is innocent of the charges.