FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Republican lawmakers in Kentucky have ordered a recount of a state House election in which the Republican candidate lost by one vote.
DJ Johnson lost to Democrat Jim Glenn in Kentucky state House District 13 in November. The Kentucky State Board of Elections certified Glenn as the winner. But Johnson asked the GOP-controlled House of Representatives for a recount.
A panel of nine lawmakers that included six Republicans voted Wednesday to direct the Daviess County Board of Elections to conduct a recount. All three Democrats on the board voted “no.”
Republican state Rep. Bart Rowland said the recount was the “fairest option out there for both parties.” But Glenn said the recount would make voters question the validity of the election process.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Fuller picture emerges of viral video encounter between Native American and Catholic students
- The man who stood behind Trump VIEW
- Trump wants to deliver State of Union next week as planned VIEW
- Trump says he directed Sarah Sanders 'not to bother' with White House news briefings
- 9 brains, 3 hearts: Some wild facts about octopuses