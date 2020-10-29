FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — The Kentucky Supreme Court on Thursday upheld an award of nearly $600,000 against Sen. Rand Paul’s former neighbor, who attacked the lawmaker in 2017 in a dispute over lawncare, the Lexington Herald-Leader reported.

Rene Boucher had asked the high court to review the award but the court declined in a order released on Thursday. Boucher lived next door to Paul in Bowling Green at the time of the attack. Boucher has said he lost his temper because Paul was making a pile of yard waste close to their property line.

Paul, a former presidential candidate, suffered multiple broken ribs and later underwent lung and hernia surgeries that he linked to the attack. Paul has also said his lung capacity will likely be reduced the rest of his life, and he has chronic pain.

Paul sued Boucher, and a jury awarded him $200,000 for pain and suffering and $375,000 in punitive damages.

Boucher also was sentenced to eight months in prison and six months of home confinement and fined $10,000.