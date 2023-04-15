NEW YORK — New York City has a new rat czar, and it is impossible to overstate the urgency of her mission. The rats are everywhere.

Everyone who lives in New York has rat tales to tell. For most of us, encounters with rats are persistent, but fleeting. A jump scare in the night, from rodents skittering across the sidewalk. The sound of track rats scrambling, deftly avoiding the third rail, in the subway station during the commute home. A rat-clogged car engine.

But some New Yorkers have been part of real-life rat horror stories: events both personal and life-changing. They have locked eyes with the enemy — and even made contact.

Mayor Eric Adams has put his faith in Kathleen Corradi, New York City’s new director of rodent mitigation, to oversee rat reduction efforts — and not a moment too soon. We are experiencing record numbers of rat sightings with no indication that the trend will reverse.

Ask New Yorkers for their most unnerving tales, and the scope of Corradi’s mission becomes uncomfortably clear.

One mother on the Upper West Side reports that her daughter “rolled over a mostly-dead rat with her rolling backpack on way to school.”

In a second floor apartment on Pacific Street in Brooklyn, a graphic designer lifted her kitchen garbage bag when, she said, a rat leaped out, “parkoured off my leg” and disappeared behind the oven.

A woman who now happens to work as a public health analyst was living on 112th Street in Manhattan when she witnessed a rat “flip itself over while stuck to a glue trap, pry itself off, and run away.”

And, of course, every New Yorker’s worst nightmare: the man who fell into a rat-filled sinkhole. (“He didn’t want to yell because he was afraid there were going to be rats inside his mouth,” his brother said.)

There’s so much more.

A surprise guest in the powder room

Late one night while he was living in a basement apartment in the Nolita neighborhood of Manhattan, Ben Regenspan, 37, became one of the unlucky New Yorkers to witness a rat emerge from their toilet.

Regenspan, a software engineer, heard a splashing sound while brushing his teeth. “I screamed, flushed, he swam back down. I poured in a bunch of cleaning products and flushed again,” he said.

He did not see the rat again, but he was traumatized, and tried his best never to sit down on that toilet afterward, instead using the commode at work for sitting purposes. He did not stay in that apartment much longer. “Once I moved, I lost the acute fear,” Regenspan said. “But I still close the lid on the toilet. Always.”

Spencer Morin, a 34-year-old editor and director, was also visited by a toilet rat, a few years ago when he was living in Astoria, Queens. “I grabbed the closest weight I could find, a copy of George Orwell’s autobiography, and set it on top of the toilet to make sure the ‘little chef’ wouldn’t escape,” Morin said. He spent 30 minutes alternately spraying bleach into the toilet and flushing, spraying and flushing, and eventually “the rat took a nap and swam away back to the netherworld.”

Watch the closing doors — and what scuttles into them

Pizza Rat, a resourceful rodent who maneuvered a large New York slice down the grimy steps of a subway station a few years back, amused humans far and wide, acting as an unofficial ambassador for New York City Transit rats. But Kirsten Schofield’s encounter inside a subway car on an Uptown 2 one night around 10 p.m. was less charming.

“I was just minding my own business on the train,” Schofield said, “and a rat just, like, wanders over my foot. And he was in no hurry.” Her reaction was vocal: “I shrieked because, you know. There’s a rat walking across my foot.” To make matters worse, Schofield, a writer, was sitting across from a clique of “cool teens,” she said, who all laughed at her. “It was a dual horror situation of cool teenagers making fun of you, and a rat on your foot.” She got off at the next stop.

Sleeping with the enemy

While Schofield could leave the rat behind, others are not so lucky. “I found rat feces, like, in my actual bed. In my bathtub,” said Rachel Bryant, 26, who created a TikTok video detailing the rat infestation in her Chinatown apartment building. At one point, eight dead rats were found in the walls of the building. The rats were an awful prelude to a larger catastrophe: In March, the facade of her building collapsed. “Red Cross evacuated us,” she said.

In her case, the rats were indicative of a bigger problem, with humans ultimately to blame: neglect, mismanagement and poor maintenance. Humans, centuries ago, brought the Norway rat to the shores of the city. And humans, filling every trash can with delicious garbage, have continually created perfect conditions for rats to thrive.

Sinking its teeth in

Despite our constant attacks on rats — baits, poisons, traps of all sorts — it’s incredibly rare to hear about rats fighting back. Rare, but not unheard of. Andrew MacMillan, a 34-year-old product manager, was once a victim of the dreaded rat bite.

He was walking his dog, Islay, in Brooklyn’s Fort Greene Park last year, when she sniffed into some foliage and came out with a rat in her mouth. “I tried to open her jaws to get the rat out in some harebrained attempt to save the rat,” MacMillan said.

The rat bit his finger, and MacMillan began bleeding profusely. “Apparently rats have teeth that are like broken glass,” he said. “I can indeed confirm this to be true.”

He had an urgent care doctor take a look, was prescribed some antibiotics, and the next day, someone from the Department of Health knocked on his door. “They didn’t announce that they were coming. They just kind of like, showed up,” he said.

The official was incredulous. “Apparently only 100 people get bit by rats every year in New York City,” MacMillan said, “which explains why everyone I have told about this is in some kind of disbelief about it. I guess it also makes me a part of one of New York City’s most exclusive clubs.”

A Shakespearean tragedy?

Perhaps the most disturbing thing a rat can do is turn on one of its own. That’s what Jen Savage, 40, witnessed two years ago in the Carroll Gardens section of Brooklyn. She was having a beer on her stoop with her friend Miguel when they heard “screeching and screaming” coming from the street. Savage got up to take a look and saw two rats having an altercation.

“They were fighting each other,” Savage, who is in ad sales, said, “and then one rat killed the other one. In front of my eyes.” Before she could even process what had happened, more carnage ensued: “About 20 milliseconds later, a CitiBike speeds by and kills the murderer — the rat murderer.” There was blood everywhere, she said, and it looked like “a rat Romeo and Juliet scene — they were laid across each other, bloody.”

Could it be that in order to defeat the rats, we need an army of rats? Are New York City’s rats even capable of being defeated?

Schofield was doubtful. “The rats, like cockroaches, are going to outlast us, right?” she said. “After everything is said and done, they have the will to survive.”