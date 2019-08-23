LAFAYETTE, La. (AP) — Three days of public mourning for Louisiana’s former governor, Kathleen Babineaux Blanco, have ended with a funeral Mass and burial service for the devout Catholic.

Gov. John Bel Edwards was among the hundreds of people Saturday who packed St. John the Evangelist Cathedral in Lafayette to honor the state’s only female governor. After the Mass, Blanco was buried in a private family service.

Blanco, who served one term as governor and various elected positions across two decades, was in Louisiana’s top job during the destruction of Hurricanes Katrina and Rita in 2005. She died a week ago from cancer. Blanco was 76.

The former governor was memorialized at prayer services Thursday in Baton Rouge and Friday in Lafayette. Hundreds of mourners packed the Louisiana Capitol for a public visitation.