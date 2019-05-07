KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Kansas water park where a 10-year-old boy was decapitated isn’t hiring lifeguards, advertising or selling tickets with less than a month left before its typical Memorial Day weekend opening date.

Schlitterbahn remains mum on its plans but has largely removed reference from its website about the Kansas City, Kansas, park where Caleb Schwab was killed in 2016 on the 17-story Verruckt slide.

Unified Government of Wyandotte County and Kansas City, Kansas, spokesman Mike Taylor says officials are assuming the park won’t open this summer. They are hopeful it will come under new ownership and open next year.

Speculation about a potential sale was fueled by mortgage lender, EPR Properties, announcing last week that Schlitterbahn is expected to pay off its approximately $190 million loan on the property soon.