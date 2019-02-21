OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A suburban Kansas City man who is charged with first-degree murder told investigators that he didn’t seek medical care for his ailing mother before she died weighing just 58 pounds (26 kilograms) and suffering from open bed sores, according to court records.

Raymond McManness, 51, of Olathe, Kansas, also faced a charge of mistreatment of a dependent adult in the death of 75-year-old Sharon McManness, The Kansas City Star reports . He was jailed on $1 million bond. His attorney didn’t immediately return phone or email messages from The Associated Press.

His mother, who had dementia, was pronounced dead in January in her Olathe home after McManness called police to report that she wasn’t breathing. Police described her as “very emaciated” and said one of her bedsores was “open to the bone,” according to the charging documents released Wednesday.

McManness told police that he was his mother’s primary caregiver and that she refused to be treated by doctors. He said he had been living with her but moved out about six months before she died because she kept him awake at night. He told police he checked on her before and after work, bringing her food as she became bedridden and forcefully opening her mouth in an attempt to get her to eat on the day before she died, the documents say.

Weeks earlier, McManness went to the Kansas Department of Aging and was told he needed to take his mother to a doctor, the records said. But he told police he didn’t take her “because he was busy due to the holiday season, and he was scared because he had not been taking adequate care of her,” according to the records.

Police who searched her home found no medications, no clean clothing, no working telephone and minimal food. They found dog feces and urine throughout the house. Court records say soiled clothes that appeared to be cut off the victim were found in a trash can in the driveway.

Preliminary findings from the medical examiner’s office said the woman likely died from an infection caused by bed sores. She also was malnourished and dehydrated, and the examination showed she had bruising on her jaw area, wrists and the upper part of her head.

