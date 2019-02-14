ANDOVER, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas public library has rejected a request to move three children’s books with LGBT characters out of the children’s section.
The Andover Public Library board of directors voted Wednesday to keep children’s books “George,” ”Lily and Dunkin” and “I am Jazz” in the juvenile section. All the books included characters that are transgender.
Andover resident Marci Laffen had asked the board to move the books to the adult section because of their content. In her written challenge to the books, Laffen argued the books were part of a “sexual revolution agenda, indoctrination of children.”
The Wichita Eagle reports there was little discussion before Wednesday’s vote. About 55 people attended a January meeting to discuss the issue.
___
Information from: The Wichita (Kan.) Eagle, http://www.kansas.com