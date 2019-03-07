WASHINGTON (AP) — The Justice Department says it’s charged more than 225 individuals over the past year in connection with fraud scams that victimize people age 60 and older.
Attorney General William Barr and other law enforcement officials are announcing what they say is the department’s largest-ever nationwide crackdown on elder fraud schemes. In addition to the criminal charges, the department also is bringing civil cases against dozens of other defendants.
The cases identified by the department targeted people 60 and older and involved more than 2 million victims.
Officials say the scams focus on people from all walks of life and everywhere in the country. Officials say that where they can, they’re working to identify the money stolen from the victims and return it to them.
