WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal jury has reached a partial verdict in the case against a Libyan militant accused of playing an instrumental role in the 2012 Benghazi attacks.

The jury in Washington found Mustafa al-Imam guilty on two counts. It did not reach a verdict on 15 others, and deliberations will resume on those.

Al-Imam is the second militant to stand trial in connection with the attacks on U.S. compounds, which killed four Americans, including the U.S. ambassador to Libya.

Ahmed Abu Khattala, the head of an Islamist extremist militia who directed the attacks, was convicted in 2017 on terrorism-related charges but acquitted of murder. He was sentenced to 22 years in prison.