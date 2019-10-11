TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — A jury has found a Florida man guilty of first-degree murder but has deadlocked on a second defendant in the slaying of a Florida State University law professor.

Prosecutors are welcoming the murder conviction handed down Friday against Sigfredo Garcia. But it remains unclear if prosecutors will retry their case against Katherine Magbanua, who prosecutors say helped carry out the slaying of professor Dan Markel five years ago.

Sentencing hearings for Garcia are set to begin Monday at the Leon County Courthouse. He could face the death penalty.

Prosecutors asserted that Garcia was hired to kill Markel, but the jury declined to convict him on a solicitation charge.

Magbanua broke down in tears as the jury handed down its verdict for Garcia, the father of her two children.