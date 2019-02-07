NEW YORK (AP) — The jury at the U.S. trial of Mexican drug kingpin Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman is still contemplating the case.
The panel entered its fourth day of deliberations Thursday.
Federal prosecutors in Brooklyn say that under Guzman, the Sinaloa cartel smuggled at least 200 tons of cocaine into the U.S. They also say he used a team of assassins to protect his turf.
The defense says 61-year-old Guzman is being framed by cooperating witnesses.
Guzman is best known for evading capture and escaping twice from Mexican jails. He was sent to the U.S. in 2017, where he had been under indictment for several years.
Guzman faces a possible life term if convicted of the drug-trafficking charges.