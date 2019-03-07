BRUSSELS (AP) — Jurors in the trial of a suspected jihadi charged with terrorism offenses over the 2014 killing of four people at Belgium’s Jewish museum are still considering their verdict.

The 12-member jury had been due to rule Thursday morning on whether Mehdi Nemmouche is guilty of four counts of “terrorist murder.” But court officials say a verdict is unlikely before early Thursday evening.

The 33-year-old Frenchman’s alleged accomplice, Nacer Bendrer, stands accused of supplying the revolver and assault rifle used to kill an Israeli couple and two museum employees.

Prosecutors claim Nemmouche fought with the Islamic State group in Syria. The museum shooting crystalized fears that European extremists would use combat experience from places like Syria to sow terror back home.

Nemmouche could face up to 30 years in prison.