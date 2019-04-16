CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) — Jurors are deliberating the fate of a Florida man accused of throwing his 5-year-old daughter off a Tampa Bay area bridge.

The panel of seven men and five women was sent home after two hours on Monday evening. They returned Tuesday morning to continue weighing the case of John Jonchuck.

During closing arguments on Tuesday, prosecutors said Jonchuck knew what he was doing when he dropped Phoebe Jonchuck 62 feet (18 meters) to her death four years ago. Defense attorneys say Jonchuck was insane at the time.

Jonchuck faces life in prison if convicted of first-degree murder. Jurors also could find him not guilty by reason of insanity and the judge could send him to a mental health center, where he could eventually be released if doctors deem him fit.