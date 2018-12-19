Share story

NEW YORK (AP) — Jurors at the U.S. trial of the notorious Mexican drug lord known as El Chapo have listened to a recording of him on a phone call negotiating a drug deal.

The call occurred in 2008 when former Chicago-based drug trafficker Pedro Flores was cooperating in an investigation against Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman.

On it, Flores asks Guzman if he can lower the per-kilo price of heroin by $5,000. A good-natured-sounding Guzman agrees.

The tape was introduced as evidence Wednesday during testimony by Flores, who’s on the witness stand for the government.

Guzman was sent to the United States early last year to face drug-trafficking charges that carry a possible life sentence. His lawyers say he’s being framed by cooperators who are the real culprits in a vast drug conspiracy.

