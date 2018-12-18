WASHINGTON (AP) — The court case against former Trump national security adviser Michael Flynn isn’t over yet.

Flynn had been expected to be sentenced Tuesday in federal court for lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russians. Instead, U.S. District Judge Emmet Sullivan gave the retired general a tongue-lashing for his conduct and raised the prospect that he could spend time in prison.

Prosecutors hadn’t recommended prison, citing Flynn’s extensive cooperation with investigators looking into Russian election interference. Flynn’s lawyers decided to request a postponement of sentencing to allow Flynn to cooperate even more with government cases.

The hearing upset what had been a carefully crafted agreement and pushed months into the future a resolution of one of special prosecutor Robert Mueller’s signature prosecutions.