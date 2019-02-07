NEW YORK (AP) — A judge has agreed to unseal part of the search warrant that authorized last year’s FBI raids on the home and office of President Donald Trump’s former personal lawyer, Michael Cohen.

But Judge William H. Pauley III ruled Thursday that some parts of the documents should stay secret because making them public could jeopardize ongoing investigations, “including those pertaining to or arising from Cohen’s campaign finance crimes.”

Pauley sentenced Cohen to prison in December for crimes including paying two women to stay silent about affairs they claimed to have had with Trump.

Media organizations had asked for the release of the records.

The judge gave prosecutors until the end of the month to identify portions of the documents that should stay secret.