ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — A New Jersey judge is urging the Miss America Organization and state pageant groups unhappy with how it’s being run to work out their differences.
Superior Court Michael Blee urged four state pageant groups that had their pageant licenses terminated to try to reach an agreement with the parent group.
Numerous state groups have been battling national Miss America leadership over the way the organization is being managed.
Last year, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, West Virginia and Georgia filed a lawsuit seeking restoration of the situation that existed before Chairwoman Gretchen Carlson and CEO Regina Hopper assumed leadership of the group.
On Friday in Atlantic City, Blee refused to issue an order preventing the Miss America Organization from replacing state officials, urging both sides to try mediation.