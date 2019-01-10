LOS ANGELES (AP) — A Los Angeles judge has found no reason to delay an expected teachers strike against the nation’s second-largest school district.
Superior Court Judge Mary H. Strobel ruled Thursday on the issue of whether United Teachers Los Angeles had given legally proper notice of a strike to the Los Angeles Unified School District.
After the ruling, the district said it’s willing to negotiate “around the clock” to avoid a walkout.
The union initially set the strike to begin Thursday but delayed it until Monday while awaiting the court ruling.
A strike by the district’s 35,000 teachers would affect 640,000 students.