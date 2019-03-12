MARYVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A man accused of dipping his testicles in salsa that a customer ordered online nearly derailed his plea deal with prosecutors when he laughed in court.

The Knoxville News Sentinel reports 31-year-old Howard Matthew Webb pleaded guilty Tuesday to an amended charge of misdemeanor assault/offensive touching. He apparently chuckled after entering his plea and was scolded by Blount County General Sessions Court Judge Robert Headrick.

The judge told Webb the situation is abhorrent and that he found nothing about it cute or funny.

Webb was arrested last month and initially charged with felony adulteration of food. A delivery driver allegedly recorded it and posted a video online, saying it was retribution for an 89-cent tip for an almost 30-minute drive.

News outlets report Webb was sentenced to six months’ probation.

