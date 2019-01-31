BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — A man accused of killing three people and wounding another in 2017 has been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the slaying of a former Baton Rouge official.

The Advocate reports Judge Trudy White announced Wednesday that 37-year-old Ryan Sharpe isn’t able to competently assist his attorney in a trial over the slaying of a former BREC commissioner.

Sharpe has already been ruled incompetent to stand trial in the other slayings. Court records say he told authorities he killed the men to fill government-issued hunting “tags” and would’ve finished filling the tags if not for his arrest.

This competency ruling addresses Sharpe’s ability to stand trial or assist his attorney. It does not address his sanity during the crimes. Sharpe is being treated at a state mental hospital.

___

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com