WASHINGTON (AP) — A federal judge is reprimanding an attorney for a Russian company accused of meddling in the 2016 presidential election, saying his references to movies like “Animal House” in recent court filings are inappropriate.
U.S. District Judge Dabney Friedrich told attorney Eric Dubelier to “knock it off” in court Monday. Dubelier responded by accusing Friedrich of bias, an accusation she denied.
The comments came after Dubelier quoted from the 1978 comedy “Animal House” in a filing last week. Dubelier says he now needs to discuss with his client whether he will continue to represent the company, Concord Management.
The company is accused of being a part of a large-scale conspiracy to sway American public opinion during the 2016 election. The company is fighting the charges.
