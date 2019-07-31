OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — A judge has revoked parole for a former Oklahoma state senator convicted of assaulting a female Uber driver in Oklahoma City.

Court records show the 90-day parole of 42-year-old Bryce Marlatt was revoked Tuesday after Marlatt admitted he drove drunk on March 21. The incident was less than two weeks after he was sentenced to parole when he pleaded guilty to assault and battery as part of a plea deal in which a felony sexual battery charge was reduced to a misdemeanor.

Marlatt resigned in September 2017, shortly after the felony charge was filed. His arrest was among a series of sex scandals involving Republicans at the Oklahoma Capitol in 2017.

Defense attorney Carl Hughes said Marlatt recognizes the DUI as a wake-up call and has completed treatment.