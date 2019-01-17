ATLANTA (AP) — A Georgia judge says a man who has spent more than four decades in prison for murder is entitled to a new trial because new testing found his DNA wasn’t on key pieces of evidence.

Johnny Lee Gates was convicted in the November 1976 killing of 19-year-old Katharina Wright in Columbus.

A belt and neckties used to bind and gag Wright were found in the case file at the district attorney’s office in July 2015. Testing found that Gates’ DNA was not on them.

A judge ruled last week that that entitled Gates to a new trial.

The judge also found that prosecutors purposely excluded black jurors. But he ruled that Gates’ lawyers waited too long to present that evidence for him to grant a new trial on those grounds.