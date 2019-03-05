Share story

By
The Associated Press

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is mulling whether to dismiss a lawsuit filed by a Saudi prince in a dispute with his ex-wife over their Beverly Hills mansion.

The judge heard attorney arguments Tuesday in a complaint filed by Prince Faisal Bin Abdullah Bin Abdulaziz Al Saud against his former wife, Princess Fahdah Husain Abdulrahman Al-Athel.

The prince wants to prevent his ex-wife from selling the property without his consent. He also says he is owed about $42 million he loaned to renovate the property.

The princess argues that she was never a manager of the Delaware LLC formed to buy the property, and that the Delaware court has no jurisdiction over her.

She also says an earlier petition she filed in the Cayman Islands should take precedence over the Delaware lawsuit.

