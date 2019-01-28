BOSTON (AP) — A Massachusetts judge says more details contained in a lawsuit that accuses the maker of OxyContin of deceiving patients and doctors about the risks of opioids must be made public.
Suffolk Superior Court Judge Janet Sanders sided Monday with Massachusetts Attorney General Maura Healey and media outlets, which argued the full complaint against Purdue Pharma should be released.
Healey’s lawsuit accuses Purdue Pharma of fueling the opioid crisis by hiding the dangers of the drug from doctors and patients.
Purdue Pharma argued that redacted portions of Healey’s lawsuit should stay secret. The judge said only one paragraph containing medical information can remain redacted.
She said the new version must be made public by noon on Friday.
A Purdue spokesman said it plans to seek a stay of the judge’s ruling, pending appeal.