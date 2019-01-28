NEW YORK (AP) — A second federal judge says a human trafficking law can be used in a civil lawsuit against Harvey Weinstein.
Judge Paul Engelmayer (ENG’-gohl-meye-uhr) ruled Monday, letting a lawsuit proceed that was brought by Alexandra Canosa, a onetime consultant for Weinstein’s company.
Weinstein’s lawyer, Elior Shiloh (EHL’-lee-uhr SHY-low), says the judge erred in letting the human trafficking claim proceed to trial.
Engelmayer reached the same conclusion on the human trafficking allegation that another Manhattan judge reached last year in a separate lawsuit against Weinstein.
Canosa, a producer on Netflix’s “Marco Polo,” sued Weinstein in 2017, saying Weinstein threatened she’d lose her job and he’d blackball her if she rejected sexual advances.
Shiloh says Canosa’s email communications completely undermine her allegations.
Scores of women have accused the movie mogul of sexual misconduct.