TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — A judge in Honduras has found an opposition lawmaker guilty of defaming and slandering a powerful local banker.

Maria Luisa Borjas of the Libre party was sued by Ficohsa bank president Camilo Atala in 2017 after she publicly read a list of suspected “intellectual authors” contained in a government investigative report on killings. Atala’s was one of 16 names.

The lawsuit said Borjas’ comments caused “irreparable damage” to Atala’s reputation.

Honduras judiciary spokeswoman Lucia Villars said Tuesday that the judge found Borjas made the public statements “irresponsibly, without confirming them.”

Borjas read Atala’s name from a security ministry’s inspector general report about the 2016 killing of environmental activist Berta Caceres.

Honduras has a criminal defamation law that allows private citizens to bring criminal proceedings for so-called honor crimes.