PHOENIX (AP) — A federal judge in Washington, D.C., has dismissed a defamation lawsuit that the former six-term sheriff of metro Phoenix filed against three national media outlets.

U.S. District Judge Royce C. Lamberth said in his opinion Thursday that Joe Arpaio’s suit failed to prove malice.

Arpaio’s lawyer Larry Klayman told The Arizona Republic he’s certain Lamberth will allow the complaint to be amended so the case can move forward to discovery and a jury trial.

Attorneys for Arpaio filed the suit last December against CNN, the Huffington Post and Rolling Stone magazine seeking $300 million.

The suit claimed the three news organizations published inaccurate references to Arpaio’s criminal case that have hurt his chances at possibly running in 2020 for the U.S. Senate seat formerly held by the late John McCain.