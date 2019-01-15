NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge in New York has barred the Trump administration from adding a question about citizenship to the 2020 census.
U.S. District Judge Jesse Furman said Tuesday that while such a question would be constitutional, U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross had added it arbitrarily and not followed proper procedure.
The ruling came in a case in which a dozen states or big cities and immigrants’ rights groups argued that adding the question might frighten immigrant households away from participating in the census.
The decision won’t be the final word on the matter.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Trump invokes one of the worst Native American massacres to mock Elizabeth Warren
- AP fact check: Trump isn't holed up nonstop at White House WATCH
- Trump declares he'll 'never back down' in shutdown fight WATCH
- 2nd man dies at California home of Democratic party donor
- 100 years ago in Boston: The day molasses was deadly fast
A separate suit on the same issue, filed by the state of California, is underway in San Francisco.
The U.S. Supreme Court is also poised to address the issue in February.