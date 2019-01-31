WASHINGTON (AP) — Seven years after correspondent Marie Colvin was killed while covering the Syrian revolution, a Washington court has found the Syrian government liable and awarded more than $300 million in damages.
U.S. District Court Judge Amy Berman Jackson unsealed her verdict late Wednesday night. Berman concluded the Syrian military had worked to locate and then deliberately target the makeshift media center in the city of Homs where Colvin and other journalists were working.
A longtime foreign correspondent for The Sunday Times, Colvin and French photographer Remi Ochlik were killed on Feb. 22, 2012, by sustained artillery barrages against the apartment building housing the media center.
Lawyers for Colvin’s family argued that her death was essentially an assassination. They hope to recover the $302 million settlement by targeting frozen Syrian government assets overseas.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Polar blast envelops Midwest, strains aging infrastructure WATCH
- Surprise arrival of Russia plane to Venezuela fuels intrigue
- James Ingram, a hitmaking voice of ’80s R&B, is dead at 66
- Iowa Sen. Ernst denies allegation of affair with soldier
- AP FACT CHECK: Global warming hasn't gone away despite cold