NEW YORK (AP) — A New York judge has signed off on a deal to close President Donald Trump’s embattled charity and give about $1.7 million in remaining funds to other nonprofits.
Justice Saliann Scarpulla approved the deal Wednesday, triggering the start of a court-supervised process for putting the Trump Foundation out of business.
New York’s attorney general and lawyers for the Trump Foundation agreed to the plan Tuesday.
The sides will have 30 days to provide Scarpulla with a list of nonprofit organizations that should get the remaining funds.
Each charity will get the same amount. The attorney general’s office will have the right to reject ones it deems unfit.
Trump continues to fight a lawsuit alleging he misused his foundation’s assets to resolve business disputes and boost his White House run.